SACK, KRISTA RENEE

Arrest Date/Time: 03/26/2022 | 01:40

Date of Birth: 07/09/1977 Age: 44 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 6500 MALONEY AVENUE, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: LABOR

Arrest Location: 5690 MALONEY AV, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD051130 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002422

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.09.2b TRESPASSING

Recommended for you