SADUTTO, JOHN MICHAEL

Arrest Date/Time: 02/04/2022 | 16:09

Date of Birth: 01/13/1952 Age: 70 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 251 KEY DEER BLVD, BIG PINE

Arresting Officer/Agency: ZACHARY GILROY - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD020278 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000951

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2c1 LARC 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.08.2b TRESPASSING

