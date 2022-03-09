SAGAN, BRIAN THOMAS

Arrest Date/Time: 03/09/2022 | 22:45

Date of Birth: 11/17/1994 Age: 27 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 31052 AVENUE H, BIG PINE KEY, FL 33043

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION in BIG PINE KEY

Arrest Location: US1 @ 31MM,

Arresting Officer/Agency: CONNOR CURRY - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD020339 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000941

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a DRUGS-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS