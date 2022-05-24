Arrest Date/Time: 05/24/2022 | 22:11

Date of Birth: 12/30/1999 Age: 22 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 9 PIERCE LANE, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: SERVER

Arrest Location: 2600 OVERSEAS HWY,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD090144 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004222

Charges:

  • 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a DRUGS-POSSESS
  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS
  • 1 Felony Count(s) of 918.13.1a EVIDENCE-DESTROYING

