SAINT LOUIS, JAMES MONIEL

Arrest Date/Time: 02/15/2022 | 17:12

Date of Birth: 10/13/1987 Age: 34 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 305 SW 9TH AV, FLORIDA CITY, FL 33034

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: ROBERT SALTER - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "C" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD026808 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001281

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.15.1a FAILURE TO APPEAR

Recommended for you