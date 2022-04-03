SALAMANCA GONZALEZ, NELSON OMAR

Arrest Date/Time: 04/03/2022 | 12:42

Date of Birth: 07/18/1985 Age: 36 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 9627 39TH ST, MIAMI, FL 33040

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: US1 / 100 MM, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD056332 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002682

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

