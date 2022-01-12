SALAZAR, AL

Arrest Date/Time: 01/11/2022 | 20:25

Date of Birth: 03/30/1991 Age: 30 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1430 MOWRY DRIVE, HOMESTEAD, FL 33033

Occupation: PRE LOADER

Arrest Location: 53 HIGH POINT RD, PLANTATION KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency: JORGE MORENO - MCSO\DIST 6 D SHIFT

Incident #: MCSO22CAD006045 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000311

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you