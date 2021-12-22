SALINGER, RILEY STEVEN

Arrest Date/Time: 12/22/2021 | 11:43

Date of Birth: 02/23/1986 Age: 35 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1207 LYNWOOD RD, SPRING, TX 77373

Occupation: INSTALLER in SPRING

Arrest Location: US1, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANA COELLO - MCSO\DIST 6 C SHIFT

Incident #: MCSO21CAD192670 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009336

Charges: 2 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a DRUGS-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.13.6b MARIJUANA-POSSESS

