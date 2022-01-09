SALVATORE, DOMINICK ANTHONY

Arrest Date/Time: 01/09/2022 | 02:58

Date of Birth: 06/03/1997 Age: 24 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 203 GARDENIA STREET, TAVERNIER, FL 33037

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 203 GARDENIA ST , ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency: SCOTT COSTA - MCSO\DIST 6 B SHIFT

Incident #: MCSO22CAD004542 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000244

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 901.15.4 OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT

