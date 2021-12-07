SANABRIA, JOSEPH ANTHONY

Arrest Date/Time: 12/07/2021 | 17:21

Date of Birth: 05/10/1993 Age: 28 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1453 301 TERR, HOMESTEAD, FL 33033

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency: THOMAS CAREAGA - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "A" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO21CAD185013 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008894

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

