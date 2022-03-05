SANCHEZ CRUZ, RUBEN

Arrest Date/Time: 03/04/2022 | 07:31

Date of Birth: 09/14/1945 Age: 76 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 306 TRUMAN AV, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 200 36TH STOCEAN , MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: BIANDREA SWIRE - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD037457 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001761

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

