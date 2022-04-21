SANON, LUCSON

Arrest Date/Time: 04/20/2022 | 23:53

Date of Birth: 01/25/1999 Age: 23 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 29003 DIXIE HWY, HOMESTEAD, FL 33033

Occupation: MAINTENANCE in ISLAMORADA

Arrest Location: US-1/SR-5 NB @ 87MM, PLANTATION KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD067802 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003202

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.34.2a MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL