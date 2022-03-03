SANTANA, CHRISTOPHER LAZARO

Arrest Date/Time: 02/28/2022 | 18:43

Date of Birth: 12/15/1997 Age: 24 Gender: M Race: H

Address: 18189 61ST CT, HIALEAH, FL 33015

Occupation: BOAT DETAILER in MIAMI

Arrest Location: SR5 / 106 MM NB , KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANDERSEN HARRILL - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD034930 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001644

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER

