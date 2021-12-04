SANTANA, RODNEY

Arrest Date/Time: 12/04/2021 | 15:25

Date of Birth: 10/22/1967 Age: 54 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 3335 DONALD AVE, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: REBECCA DIGIOVANNI - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "C" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO21CAD183549 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008787

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

