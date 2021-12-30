SANTANA, YASMANY

Arrest Date/Time: 12/30/2021 | 07:28

Date of Birth: 03/07/1984 Age: 37 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: FISHERMAN

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: SPENCER CURRY - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD196811 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009531

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 806.13.1b3 DAMAGE PROP-CRIM MISCH

Recommended for you