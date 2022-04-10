SANTIAGO CRUZ, NEI LAM EDGARDO

Arrest Date/Time: 04/10/2022 | 06:52

Date of Birth: 03/19/1991 Age: 31 Gender: M Race: H

Address: 6 BETTY ROSE, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: CASHIER in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: ,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.3c1 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.4 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH