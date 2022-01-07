SANTOS, ROSALIO CAMAJA

Arrest Date/Time: 01/06/2022 | 08:41

Date of Birth: 07/24/1970 Age: 51 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 31339 AVE B, BIG PINE, FL 33043

Occupation: LANDSCAPING

Arrest Location: 31339 AVE B/31 MM GU, BIG PINE

Arresting Officer/Agency: JONATHAN LANE - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD002973 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000151

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY 1 Felony Count(s) of 827.03.2d NEGLECT CHILD

Recommended for you