SARGENT, KENNITH ELIJAH

Arrest Date/Time: 11/23/2021 | 21:51

Date of Birth: 07/29/1979 Age: 42 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 812 3RD AVE, FLORIDA CITY, FL 33034

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: ALVAN WATSON - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS

Incident #: MCSO21CAD178149 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008519

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION