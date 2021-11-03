SAUNDERS, RYAN ASHBY

Arrest Date/Time: 11/02/2021 | 20:28

Date of Birth: 03/02/1998 Age: 23 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1121 GEORGIA ST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: FOOD RUNNER in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: US1, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: BRANDON WARE ROGERS - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD168027 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007974

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1c DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH