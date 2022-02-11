Arrest Date/Time: 02/11/2022 | 01:13

Date of Birth: 12/28/1968 Age: 53 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 1361 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 99 CORTE DEL BRISAS, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANDRE OUELLETTE - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD024106 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001145

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.4 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH