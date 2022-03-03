SCAFIDI, JOHN

Arrest Date/Time: 03/01/2022 | 11:57

Date of Birth: 09/02/1975 Age: 46 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 8834 MCNAB RD APT 203, TAMARAC, FL 33321

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANDREW PASKIEWICZ - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS

Incident #: MCSO22CAD035387 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001663

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.15.1a FAILURE TO APPEAR

