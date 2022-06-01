Arrest Date/Time: 06/01/2022 | 18:56

Date of Birth: 08/28/1995 Age: 26 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 1015 109 ST, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 1015 109 ST GULF, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD096013 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004454

Charges:

  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a2 BATTERY