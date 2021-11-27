SCHAFER, CODY ALLEN

Arrest Date/Time: 11/27/2021 | 00:50

Date of Birth: 10/24/1997 Age: 24 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 8222 COVERED BRIDGE RD, WENDELL, NC 27591

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: US1, GRASSY KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency: CONNOR ONEILL - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD179707 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008587

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1c DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

Recommended for you