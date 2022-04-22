SCHEFF, CATHERINE

Arrest Date/Time: 04/21/2022 | 00:00

Date of Birth: 10/10/1972 Age: 49 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 3 OVERDALE COURT, HOUGHTON, NY 11743

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 1400 DUVAL STREET, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

