Arrest Date/Time: 04/12/2022 | 13:19

Date of Birth: 04/09/1975 Age: 47 Gender: F Race:

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 3755 ROOSEVELT, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY