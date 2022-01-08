SCHMIDT, MARK WILLIAM

Arrest Date/Time: 01/07/2022 | 00:37

Date of Birth: 03/03/1949 Age: 72 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 181 KEY DEER BLVD, BIG PINE KEY, FL 33043

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 30662 OVERSEAS HWY, BIG PINE

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANTHONY BUSCEMI - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD003367 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000180

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.131.2b ROBBERY

