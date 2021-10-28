SCHMIEDEKER, ADAM LYNN

Arrest Date/Time: 10/25/2021 | 19:21

Date of Birth: 05/23/1985 Age: 36 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 5300 MACDONALD AV, STOCK ISLAND, FL 33040

Occupation: HANDYMAN in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: US-1 SB AND 5TH ST, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency: GREG KORZEN - MCSO\SPECIAL OPS - TRAFFIC

Incident #: MCSO21CAD163882 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007734

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 322.341 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL

