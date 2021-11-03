Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/02/2021 | 20:51
Date of Birth: Age: 0 Gender: Race: W
Address: Unknown
Occupation: None
Arrest Location: 29153 CLOVER LN/30 MM GU, BIG PINE
Arresting Officer/Agency: PAUL MCNALLEY - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD168026 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007972
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY