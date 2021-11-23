SCHRIEBER, PAUL JOSEPH

Arrest Date/Time: 11/23/2021 | 08:00

Date of Birth: 10/23/1964 Age: 57 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 2022 E 18TH STREET, GRAVETON, FL

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 5610 OVERSEAS HWY,

Arresting Officer/Agency: SPENCER CURRY - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD177843 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008494

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 806.13.1b3 DAMAGE PROP-CRIM MISCH