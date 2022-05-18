Arrest Date/Time: 05/18/2022 | 09:57

Date of Birth: 03/06/1968 Age: 54 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 26 11TH AVE, , FL 33040

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: ,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY 1 Felony Count(s) of 806.13.1b1 DAMAGE PROP-CRIM MISCH

Recommended for you