SCHULTZ, CHAD MICHAEL

Arrest Date/Time: 10/21/2021 | 21:18
Date of Birth: 03/14/1979 Age: 42 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 9718 PATRICIAN DR, NEW PORT RICHEY, FL 34655
Occupation: FOREMAN
Arrest Location: 101 US-1 SR-5, KEY LARGO
Arresting Officer/Agency: RICHARD RODRIGUEZ - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD161674 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007626
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH