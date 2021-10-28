SCHULTZ, CHAD MICHAEL

Arrest Date/Time: 10/21/2021 | 21:18

Date of Birth: 03/14/1979 Age: 42 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 9718 PATRICIAN DR, NEW PORT RICHEY, FL 34655

Occupation: FOREMAN

Arrest Location: 101 US-1 SR-5, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: RICHARD RODRIGUEZ - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD161674 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007626

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

