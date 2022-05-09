SCOTT, RONALD EUGENE

Arrest Date/Time: 05/09/2022 | 08:39

Date of Birth: 07/01/1957 Age: 64 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 1804 15TH ST, FT LAUDERDALE, FL 33311

Occupation: LANDSCAPING

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD079731 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003776

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.15.1a FAILURE TO APPEAR

