SCOTT, TERRY JASON

Arrest Date/Time: 04/20/2022 | 21:00

Date of Birth: 09/26/1977 Age: 44 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 5537 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 5537 COLLEGE ROAD, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD067696 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003196

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.03.1 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

