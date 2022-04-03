SCOTT, TREVOR MANU

Arrest Date/Time: 04/03/2022 | 15:22

Date of Birth: 05/23/1979 Age: 42 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 3RD AVENUE, STOCK ISLAND, FL 33040

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 1 MALLORY SQUARE, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 806.13.1b3 DAMAGE PROP-CRIM MISCH

