SCOVILLE, LISA C

Arrest Date/Time: 02/12/2022 | 03:55

Date of Birth: 08/10/1982 Age: 39 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 22 ACREBROOK RD, KEENE, NH 03431

Occupation: WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHER in KEENE

Arrest Location: 3840 ROOSEVELT BLVD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY