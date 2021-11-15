SEAMON, MATTHEW BOYD

Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/15/2021 | 17:25
Date of Birth: 04/08/1991 Age: 30 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 1300 SWEETWATER, VIDOR, TX 77682
Occupation: DAY LABOR
Arrest Location: US1, KEY LARGO
Arresting Officer/Agency: CASEY MATTHEWS - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD174325 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008320
Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2c6 VEH THEFT 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.03.1 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL