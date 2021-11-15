SEAMON, MATTHEW BOYD

Arrest Date/Time: 11/15/2021 | 17:25

Date of Birth: 04/08/1991 Age: 30 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1300 SWEETWATER, VIDOR, TX 77682

Occupation: DAY LABOR

Arrest Location: US1, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: CASEY MATTHEWS - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD174325 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008320

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2c6 VEH THEFT 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.03.1 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL

