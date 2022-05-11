SEARSON, DANIEL JAMES

Arrest Date/Time: 05/11/2022 | 00:00

Date of Birth: 12/15/1964 Age: 57 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: NONE

Arrest Location: ,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.13.6b MARIJUANA-POSSESS 1 Unknown Count(s) of 999.9999.9999 MUNICIPAL ORDINANCE VIOL

