SEARSON, DANIEL JAMES

Arrest Date/Time: 03/17/2022 | 14:57

Date of Birth: 12/15/1964 Age: 57 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: FLOORING

Arrest Location: 212 DUVAL ST, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.13.6b MARIJUANA-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS

Recommended for you