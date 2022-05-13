SEARSON, DANIEL JAMES

Arrest Date/Time: 05/13/2022 | 16:01

Date of Birth: 12/15/1964 Age: 57 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: SECURITY

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD082725 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003917

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

