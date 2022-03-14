SEGURA, CHRISTOPHER

Arrest Date/Time: 03/14/2022 | 04:10

Date of Birth: 06/07/2001 Age: 20 Gender: M Race: H

Address: 3018 FLAGLER, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: COOK in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 200 WHITEHEAD ST, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.13.6b MARIJUANA-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS

Recommended for you