Arrest Date/Time: 03/16/2022 | 21:21

Date of Birth: 09/15/1978 Age: 43 Gender: M Race: H

Address: PO BOX 501560, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 1996 OVERSEAS, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD045408 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002153

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a MARIJUANA-POSSESS