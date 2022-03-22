SEJOUR, JOHNSON

Arrest Date/Time: 03/22/2022 | 02:33

Date of Birth: 07/27/1996 Age: 25 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 454 MOWRY DRIVE, HOMESTEAD, FL 33033

Occupation: CASHIER in TAVERNIER

Arrest Location: US1 NB, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 901.15.4 OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT

