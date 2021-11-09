SELGER, SCOTT ROBERT

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/09/2021 | 11:49
Date of Birth: 11/30/1973 Age: 47 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 5106 LANTANA ROAD, LAKE WORTH, FL 33416
Occupation: STARRBUILD
Arrest Location: 5525 COLLEGE RD, STOCK ISLAND
Arresting Officer/Agency: MCSO\DIST 1 CIU
Incident #: MCSO21CAD165265 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007799
Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 901.36.2 PUBLIC ORDER CRIMES 1 Felony Count(s) of 817.568.2a FRAUD-IMPERSON 1 Felony Count(s) of 817.569.2 PUBLIC ORDER CRIMES