SELGER, SCOTT ROBERT

Arrest Date/Time: 11/09/2021 | 11:49

Date of Birth: 11/30/1973 Age: 47 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 5106 LANTANA ROAD, LAKE WORTH, FL 33416

Occupation: STARRBUILD

Arrest Location: 5525 COLLEGE RD, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency: MCSO\DIST 1 CIU

Incident #: MCSO21CAD165265 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007799

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 901.36.2 PUBLIC ORDER CRIMES 1 Felony Count(s) of 817.568.2a FRAUD-IMPERSON 1 Felony Count(s) of 817.569.2 PUBLIC ORDER CRIMES

