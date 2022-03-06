SELLERS, CHASE ALAN

Arrest Date/Time: 03/06/2022 | 07:40

Date of Birth: 04/17/2003 Age: 18 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 10 CALLE DOS, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 1221 DUVAL ST, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 2 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY 4 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.011 SIMPLE ASSLT 4 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 827.04.1a CONTRIB DELINQ MINOR

