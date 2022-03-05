SENSKEY, AARON SCOT

Arrest Date/Time: 03/04/2022 | 06:27

Date of Birth: 12/29/1991 Age: 30 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 727 EMMA STREET, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: BARBACK in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 512 GREEN ST, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.045.1a1 AGGRAV BATTERY

