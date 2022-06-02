Arrest Date/Time: 06/02/2022 | 20:22

Date of Birth: 04/20/1988 Age: 34 Gender: M Race: H

Address: 3333 DUCK AVE 207A, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: LANDSCAPER

Arrest Location: 3228 FLAGLER AVE, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges:

  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH
  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.1939 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

Recommended for you