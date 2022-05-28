Arrest Date/Time: 05/28/2022 | 03:39

Date of Birth: 07/18/1969 Age: 52 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 8600 35TH ST, CORAL SPRINGS, FL 33065

Occupation: BLOCK BENDER in CORAL SPRINGS

Arrest Location: 88770 OVERSEAS HWY, PLANTATION KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD092624 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004325

Charges:

  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR
