SHADE, JOSEPH SCOTT

Arrest Date/Time: 05/02/2022 | 11:38

Date of Birth: 04/25/1977 Age: 45 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 643 CAMP WAWA RD, SCHWENKSVILLE, PA 19473

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD074687 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003567

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06. 5012