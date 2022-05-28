Arrest Date/Time: 05/28/2022 | 08:38

Date of Birth: 10/22/1982 Age: 39 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 1028 VIRGINA S, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: EARST MET

Arrest Location: 1028 VIRGINA ST, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges:

  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

Recommended for you