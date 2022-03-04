SHARP, RANDY LEE

Arrest Date/Time: 03/03/2022 | 16:34

Date of Birth: 03/28/1962 Age: 59 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 3010 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: OVERSEAS HIGHWAY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: WILLIAM DANIELS - MCSO\DIST 4/5 SHIFT D

Incident #: MCSO22CAD036981 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001742

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

